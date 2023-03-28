Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Nike Sportswear
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €49.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €144.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €69.99
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Baby and Toddler Shoe
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €39.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €129.99
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      €32.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €37.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Waffle One
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €99.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Heritage86
      Nike Heritage86 Kids' Adjustable Hat
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Heritage86
      Kids' Adjustable Hat
      €44.95

      Girls' sportswear: gear that can keep up

      Whether they're training inside or out, kids need sportswear to match their stamina. That's why our girls' sportswear helps them perform at their best. Choose lightweight clothing with stretchy fabric so they can move naturally, without restrictions. Boost their confidence in high-performance clothing, for stretching in a dance class or chasing a PB on the track. Go for girls' activewear sets and tracksuits for a classic coordinated look, or mix and match for standout style.

      Our breathable girls' activewear keeps kids cool, so they can concentrate on smashing their goals. Leggings and shorts with soft, smooth fabric keep them comfortable while they're on the move. And if the temperature dips, warm sportswear for girls, like hoodies and jackets, deliver cosy coverage to hold in the heat. For training and PE lessons, try our sports shoes with extra cushioning and support to keep them going – step after step. Trainers with soft foam and Max Air units provide incredible bounce to minimise impact and maximise results.