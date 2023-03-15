Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours
Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.
And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.