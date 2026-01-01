Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Nike Crossover

41,99 € 59,99 € 30% off

Trying to get your game off? Tie up these 12.7cm (approx.) shorts that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-Fit tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.