Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past. Embroidered flowers add a delicate finish.
- Colour Shown: Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Cream II
- Style: IV5530-101
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past. Embroidered flowers add a delicate finish.
Benefits
- Synthetic leather upper ages to soft perfection.
- The rubber cupsole adds durability and traction.
- Perforations on the toe and the sides add breathability.
Product Details
- Synthetic leather upper
- Padded collar
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Cream II
- Style: IV5530-101
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'