      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Younger Kids' Shoe

      HRK 534.95

      Your little baller can rule the sneaker game in the Nike Blazer Mid '77. The vintage look and comfortable feel help this court classic transcend the hardwood into a legend of street style.

      • Colour Shown: White/Total Orange/Black
      • Style: DA4087-100

      Reviews (6)

      5 Stars

      • Men’s and Woman’s Versions PLEASE!!!!

        RyanP401246952 - 17 Dec 2021

        PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!

      • Y E. - 30 Nov 2021

        Confortable and beautiful

      • I will buy it again!

        Guest G. - 13 Jun 2021

        Confortable, great!