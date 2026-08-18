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  3. Bags & Backpacks

Women's Backpacks & Bags

(98)
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
79,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
34,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
59,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
64,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
49,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Just In
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
59,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
39,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
29,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
34,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
49,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
34,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
44,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Nike Aura
Floral Cross-Body Bag (5L)
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
104,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Backpack (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Backpack (23L)
37,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
34,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Backpack (25L)
69,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
89,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
47,99 €
Nike Heritage Premium
Nike Heritage Premium Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Nike Heritage Premium
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
49,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Waist Pack (2L)
Just In
Nike Aura
Floral Waist Pack (2L)
39,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
49,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
32,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)
39,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
34,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Nike Hayward Patrol
Nike Hayward Patrol Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Hayward Patrol
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
44,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Shoebox Bag
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Shoebox Bag
49,99 €
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
47,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
19,99 €
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Backpack (30L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy Team
Backpack (30L)
42,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
54,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
22,99 €
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Nike Icon Air Max 90 Card Wallet
Nike Icon Air Max 90
Card Wallet
29,99 €
Nike Carry-On Luggage
Nike Carry-On Luggage 56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
Nike Carry-On Luggage
56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
199,99 €
Nike Heritage Air Max
Nike Heritage Air Max Backpack (25L)
Nike Heritage Air Max
Backpack (25L)
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Heritage Waistpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Heritage Waistpack
24,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)
Just In
Nike Heritage
Crossbody Camera Bag (3L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
109,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
47,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
47,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
19,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
49,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
44,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
37,99 €
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
94,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
69,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's waistpack
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women's waistpack
59,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L)
Promo Exclusion
Nike Academy
Football Gymsack (18L)
22,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
47,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
69,99 €
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
79,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
47,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
49,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
49,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
32,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
84,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
64,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
42,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
47,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
19,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
49,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
44,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
37,99 €
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
94,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
69,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's waistpack
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women's waistpack
59,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Gymsack (18L)
Promo Exclusion
Nike Academy
Football Gymsack (18L)
22,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
47,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Waistpack (3L)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
69,99 €
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
79,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Backpack (Medium, 24L)
47,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
49,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
49,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
32,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Tote Bag (22L)
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
84,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
64,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
42,99 €

Women's bags and backpacks: get ready for the journey

Get all your gear organised with our selection of bags and backpacks for women. AOne of our women's small backpacks is an ideal pick if you're fitting in a pre-work run or after-office training session. Look out for sectioned interiors to keep clean and dirty clothes separate, and zipped pockets to secure smaller valuables. For runners, we have compact crossbody bags with just enough room for your keys, phone and energy gels. Heading off on a challenging trek or overnight camping trip? Our big backpacks for women combine durable, lightweight designs with generous storage capacities.


Our rucksacks for women come with plenty of thoughtful touches to support your training routine. Padded straps in wide, ergonomic shapes are designed to spread the load, so you stay comfortable. You'll also find practical grab handles on the top for extra carrying options. If you'll be wearing your bag outdoors, look out for water-resistant finishes that help protect your stuff. Need to combine your workout and office belongings? Cushioned compartments keep your laptop safely stowed.


Get ready for competitive matches, tough studio classes and challenging workouts with our gym bags for women. We make them in generous sizes that provide plenty of room for rackets, mats and other essentials. Inside, multiple compartments help everything stay tidy. If you'll be training out on the turf, you can add a shoe bag to keep your muddy boots separate. Choose from an assortment of hard-shell and flexible designs to suit your preferences.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's backpacks and bags with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.