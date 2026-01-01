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Recycled Materials
Nike Attack
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) Shorts
29,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Move easily in these roomy, lightweight shorts. Their smooth, sweat-wicking material helps provide dry and comfortable coverage.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ0401-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Attack
29,99 €
Move easily in these roomy, lightweight shorts. Their smooth, sweat-wicking material helps provide dry and comfortable coverage.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight and smooth fabric dries quickly to help you stay ready for when your workout heats up.
Product Details
- 4" (10cm approx.) inseam
- Side pockets
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Body: 100% Polyester; Elastic: 87% polyester/13% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ0401-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Attack
29,99 €