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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes - Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

Women's Shoes

149,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.


  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Style: IB7007-107
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

149,99 €

Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
  • Style: IB7007-107
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge

    149,99 €

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