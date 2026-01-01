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Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes - Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.


  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
  • Style: II0592-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

30% off

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow
  • Style: II0592-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE

    30% off

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