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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Chalk/Metallic Gold/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This elegant refresh takes it up a notch with smooth leather in neutral tones and perforated details at the toe.


  • Colour Shown: Chalk/Metallic Gold/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0759-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This elegant refresh takes it up a notch with smooth leather in neutral tones and perforated details at the toe.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.

Product Details

  • Leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Chalk/Metallic Gold/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0759-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    139,99 €

    Complete the look