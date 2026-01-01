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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This version incorporates woven textures and summery colours for a seasonal refresh that pairs perfectly with any fit.
- Colour Shown: Sail/Olive Aura/Pearl White/Iced Carmine
- Style: II0569-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
139,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. This version incorporates woven textures and summery colours for a seasonal refresh that pairs perfectly with any fit.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Sail/Olive Aura/Pearl White/Iced Carmine
- Style: II0569-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
139,99 €