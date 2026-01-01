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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
- Style: IX3959-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
139,99 €
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Soft leather upper provides a smooth feel and durability.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: White/Iron Grey/Wolf Grey
- Style: IX3959-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
139,99 €