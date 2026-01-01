Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
Custom Women's Shoes
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These AF-1s are all about the details. Customise your label, laces and dubrae, and don't forget to leave your mark with personal text on the backtab. Between 8 colour choices and additional translucent and gum rubber options for the sole, this design is destined to be one of a kind—just like you.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HF0663-900
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
These AF-1s are all about the details. Customise your label, laces and dubrae, and don't forget to leave your mark with personal text on the backtab. Between 8 colour choices and additional translucent and gum rubber options for the sole, this design is destined to be one of a kind—just like you.
What's your base?
Start with the leather upper, then choose between traditional, translucent and gum rubber for the midsole and outsole.
Colour-up
Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?
Express yourself
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to 3 characters on the backtab. Plus, your name is on the box.
More benefits
- From tough stitching to pristine materials to the cupsole design, it delivers durable style that's smoother than backboard glass.
- Originally designed for performance hoops, the Air cushioning provides lasting comfort.
- Rubber outsole with heritage hoops pivot circles adds traction and durability.
Nike By You details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HF0663-900
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Air Force 1
Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF-1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the street and beyond. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colourways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2,000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can't be denied.
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.