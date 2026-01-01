Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—but at least your legs are dry. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the weather chills out, they pack into a small pocket for easy storage.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9697-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG 'Trailwind'
Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—but at least your legs are dry. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the weather chills out, they pack into a small pocket for easy storage.
Weather ready
Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. These super-lightweight nylon trousers have sealed seams to help you stay dry.
Packable design
These trousers pack down into their own back pocket when you need to lose a layer. And when you're wearing them, that same back pocket fits most phones.
Product Details
- Body: 100% nylon Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
- Standard fit
- Adjustable zips at cuffs
- Back pocket
- Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IO9697-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG 'Trailwind'