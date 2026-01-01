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Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
Zip and strip—your trousers just became shorts. Regardless of the length, the quick-drying, water-repellent and UV-resistant fabric (and loads of pockets) gives you the versatility you need.
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Summit White
- Style: HV6391-009
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
ACG Smith Summit
30% off
Zip and strip—your trousers just became shorts. Regardless of the length, the quick-drying, water-repellent and UV-resistant fabric (and loads of pockets) gives you the versatility you need.
Product Details
- Body: 96% nylon/4% elastane. Upper pocket bag: 100% polyester.
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Elastic waistband
- Mid-rise
- Loose fit
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Grey Fog/Photon Dust/Summit White
- Style: HV6391-009
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Smith Summit
30% off