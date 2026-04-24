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ACG Morpho Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Morpho

Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket

269,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

To ensure this jacket stands up to rain, wind and humidity, we tested it on a 46-mile expedition through the Costa Rican rainforest. Its advanced weather protection paired with cinching features shield you from extreme conditions. And when you don't need the coverage, the lightweight shell packs into the internal pocket.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: HJ0246-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

ACG Morpho

269,99 €

Advanced windproof and waterproof technology protects you from stormy gales.

To ensure this jacket stands up to rain, wind and humidity, we tested it on a 46-mile expedition through the Costa Rican rainforest. Its advanced weather protection paired with cinching features shield you from extreme conditions. And when you don't need the coverage, the lightweight shell packs into the internal pocket.

Product Details

  • 100% nylon
  • ACG Earth bead
  • Internal Morpho storytelling label
  • Locker loop
  • Pockets
  • Embroidered ACG and Storm-FIT ADV logos
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: HJ0246-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Walter961431208

    Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾

ACG Morpho Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket

ACG Morpho

269,99 €

Advanced windproof and waterproof technology protects you from stormy gales.

Designed for

Hiking

Water protection

Waterproof

Wind protection

Windproof

Weight

Approx. 350g (women's small)

Tech Specs

Technology

Storm-FIT ADV

Fill

No fill

Sustainability

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Features That Perform

  • Equipped for adventure

    With a fully seam-sealed build, it features a water-resistant, two-way front zip and protective flaps at the zipped hand pockets to help keep you covered.

  • Pack and go

    This jacket packs into its internal chest pocket, metamorphosing into a bag with an adjustable strap and a stash pocket for small items.

  • Adjustable details

    A bungee system at the waist and an adjustable hood let you fine-tune your fit.

  • Hidden storage

    An interior chest pocket and zip hand pockets offer lots of storage.

Complete the look

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