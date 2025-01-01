Nike Academy Team
Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its main compartment opens to reveal spacious storage, while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: CU8097-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam
SECURE STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.
Benefits
- Zipped main compartment offers spacious storage.
- Separate wet/dry compartment helps keep your things clean and organised.
- Hand and shoulder straps let you carry your gear comfortably.
- Small interior pocket and zip exterior pockets hold small valuables.
Product Details
- 53cm L x 25cm W x 28cm H (approx.)
- 41 L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
Nike Academy Team