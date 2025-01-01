 
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L) - Black/Black/White

Nike Academy Team

Football Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)

€32.99
ONE SIZE
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its main compartment opens to reveal spacious storage, while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: CU8097-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Nike Academy Team

€32.99

SECURE STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.

The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its main compartment opens to reveal spacious storage, while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

Benefits

  • Zipped main compartment offers spacious storage.
  • Separate wet/dry compartment helps keep your things clean and organised.
  • Hand and shoulder straps let you carry your gear comfortably.
  • Small interior pocket and zip exterior pockets hold small valuables.

Product Details

  • 53cm L x 25cm W x 28cm H (approx.)
  • 41 L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: CU8097-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply).

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Academy Team.

    Nike Academy Team

    Nike Academy Team

    €32.99

    Complete the look