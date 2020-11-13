What Is Acute Insomnia—and How Do You Stop It?

How to Reclaim Your Zs

Anyone who's ever laid in bed staring at the ceiling knows that trying to force yourself to sleep is like trying to keep your eyes open when you sneeze. And with acute insomnia, knowing you're losing out on sleep thanks to stress is likely only going to make you more stressed, a vicious cycle. The upside is that once the stressor is resolved—for instance, you made it to payday, you crushed your presentation or your pup is feeling better—you should be able to get back to your usual sleep routine, says Dr Green.



In the moment, though, "mindfulness techniques are particularly helpful for stress- and anxiety-related insomnia", says Dr Green. She recommends full-body scans, where you close your eyes and slowly take inventory of the sensations from your toes upwards, and guided meditations, which you can find in a number of apps. These can bring you into the present and activate your parasympathetic nervous system, allowing your body to rest and digest and putting you in a better headspace for sleep.



You also want to be super careful not to repeat any bad habits you may have fallen into to cope with a sleepless night, such as scrolling through social media at 2am or binge-watching a show on your laptop in bed. Doing these regularly can throw off your circadian rhythm, the internal clock that regulates your sleep-wake cycle, says Dr Green. "That's the No. 1 way acute insomnia can become chronic insomnia".



Instead of reaching for a device when sleep eludes you, "reserve the bed as a space primarily for sleep", says Dr Peters-Mathews. If you can't conk out after 20 to 30 minutes, "the best thing you can do is get out of bed, move to a chair or the couch, and do a quiet activity that doesn't involve looking at screens, like reading a book or listening to a meditation", says Dr Green. Return to bed only when you feel sleepy.



In fact, making your bed a slumber-only space could even help prevent sleeplessness from occurring in the first place. After all, acute insomnia may be temporary and certainly better than chronic, but no insomnia is better than some.