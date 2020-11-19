The Benefits of a Strong Core for Performance

How to Build a Better Core

You might have heard by now that the best way to strengthen your core isn't by doing endless crunches, which Falsone says are often performed incorrectly and aren't healthy for the spine even when they are done right.



Total-body exercises, unilateral (or single-leg or -arm) ones in particular, are a lot better. "Lunges, especially if you hold a dumbbell in one hand, activate your core muscles", says Falsone. "Even a single-arm bicep curl introduces a small element of rotation that your body has to stabilise against". Look for a workout programme that incorporates unilateral training regularly.



Beyond that, a little dedicated core training definitely goes far. According to Chaudhari, a great way to start is by spending only five to 10 minutes on just your core three to five days a week. "Most people don't have great core muscle endurance, so a few minutes most days can really help", he says. If you do happen to have that elusive endurance (congrats), or that work starts to feel easy, double that time.



To begin, try the bird dog. From all fours, lift one arm and the opposite leg until both are parallel to the floor, and hold there for up to a minute. You could also do a dead bug: Lying on your back in a tabletop position, extend one arm and your opposite leg until both hover above the floor, then switch sides and continue alternating. You can also do planks, side planks, leg curls on a stability ball and ab roll-outs.



Even if you don't see those "nice abs" right away, you should still notice them pretty quickly—in the form of better, stronger workouts and more comfortable movement all around.