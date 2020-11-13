Why Good Posture Matters for Performance

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

Having good posture means keeping your body in its natural, intended alignment, dictated mostly by your spine. It looks like this: shoulders back, chest up, spine long, pelvis neutral and ears in line with the top of your shoulders (in other words, no slouching), says R. Alexandra Duma, DACBSP, a sports chiropractor at FICS, a fitness recovery and wellness facility in New York City. It may sound like a laundry list, but by correcting one or two form issues, the others tend to fall in line. After all, your body is one big marionette; pull one string and it moves another.



But thanks to all the sitting and staring at devices people tend to do these days, this natural, intended alignment has evolved into poor posture, where the muscles that should be activating—namely, your deep neck flexors—are lax, so your shoulders and neck roll forward, creating tension in the delicate muscles there that aren't meant to bear that weight, says Duma. In fact, if your head tilts forward even 15 degrees, your 4.5- to 5.5-kilogramme head suddenly feels like 12 kilogrammes for your cervical spine, or neck region, she says. "These stresses build up over time and wear down our bones, joints and ligaments", explains Duma.



And slouching, even if it feels better in the moment, actually requires more energy. Your body has to work extra hard to keep you in a position it was never intended to be in for extended periods of time, which can cause you to become fatigued faster, no matter what you're doing, says Duma, who works with Team USA athletes. Better posture sets you up to be more efficient with your movement, so everyday activity and training take less work, says Dan Giordano, a doctor of physiotherapy and the CMO of Bespoke Treatments Physiotherapy.