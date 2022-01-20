How Strength Training Can Improve Your Metabolism

Lastly, there's a possibility you'll burn more calories naturally with daily activity if you have a stronger, fitter body. You might do this by maintaining or increasing non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), all the movement you do throughout the day that isn't exercise.

Sometimes, when people start an exercise programme, their NEAT decreases. In fact, an October 2012 study in Obesity Reviews found that a decrease in non-exercise activity can be one of the reasons why people don't lose weight even though they exercise regularly.

But, a September 2015 study in Advances in Nutrition suggested that reduced NEAT is less likely to happen with weight training and more likely after aerobic exercise.

NEAT plays a very important role in metabolism, as it has a strong impact on the number of calories you burn each day. NEAT is also highly variable: It's responsible for 6–10 percent of your total daily calorie burn for sedentary people, and for 50 percent or more for highly active people.