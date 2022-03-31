What's the Difference Between a Squat and Deadlift—And Which Is Better?

Squats strengthen your legs, core, glutes and back, according to strength and conditioning trainer Reda Elmardi, CSCS. They can improve posture and balance, increase flexibility and build muscle mass, he continues. In one study, researchers found that squatting can build muscle mass and improve body composition, as well as strengthen knee extensors, which can increase jump performance.

Good form: Ideally, a squat should be done with your torso remaining predominately upright and not leaning forwards or back, says Snyder. As if you're about to sit in a chair, you keep your feet about hip-distance apart and bend both knees to lower down slowly. Pressure should be maintained across both feet.

"When it comes to proper form with squats, the 'ideal' can vary from one person to the next", says Snyder. "How you move in this position can depend on the position of your joints, especially your hips, as well as potential muscular imbalances".

Modifications: One aspect to consider with squats is that they can be adapted in a number of ways. For example, you can widen your stance and turn your feet out, into a sumo squat. You can also narrow your stance and lift your heels, which puts more tension in your glutes, says Jake Harcoff, CSCS, trainer and certified kinesiologist. Translation: major booty work.

"This type of squat is my favourite exercise for training the glutes", he says. "If you're newer to exercise or balance is an issue, you can replicate this movement on a leg-press machine".

Another popular variation—especially for the glutes—is the elevated split squat, also called the Bulgarian split squat, says Aaron Leventhal, CSCS, owner of Fit Studios.

"A deadlift is wonderful, but can be challenging to execute with good mechanics and doesn't do a good job of really isolating just the glutes", he says. "I like the split position or lunge shape because it's easier to keep an upright torso, which makes this manageable for people with mobility issues and lower-back issues. Also, it's a single-sided activity, which means you get a chance to work on one glute at a time, so it doesn't allow a stronger side to mask a weaker side".