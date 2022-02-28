How to Wash A Backpack

The Best Way to Wash a Backpack, Whatever the Material
Product Care
A well-loved backpack is sure to get dirty over time. Here's how to wash your backpack to keep it looking new.
Supplies
- Laundry detergent
- Stain remover
- Washing-up liquid
- Cornflour (optional)
- Leather conditioner (optional)
- Mild soap
Tools
- Cloth or toothbrush
- Small vacuum cleaner
- Mesh laundry bag or old pillow case
- Towel
If a backpack is doing its job, it's most likely going to get dirty. Whether your backpack is your go-to gym bag, work tote or school-book option, there's always the potential for spills, stains and smells. To keep your backpack clean, it's important to know how to wash it properly for its material. Check out these tips to get your favourite backpack into its (former) pristine condition.
How to Wash Nylon Backpacks
- Empty it out completely, and remove any attachments or pockets. You can wash these items too, but it's best to do so separately.
- Unzip all zips.
- Turn your backpack inside out and use a vacuum cleaner to remove any dust or debris.
- Treat stains first by using a cloth or toothbrush to apply a non-bleach detergent or stain remover to the spot. Let the solution sit for about 30 minutes before gently scrubbing. Rinse the treated area with cold water before tossing it into the washing machine.
- Put your backpack into a large mesh laundry bag or an old pillow case when it's ready to go into the machine. All the attachments can go into a separate mesh bag.
- Wash on the gentle cycle with only a small amount of bleach-free detergent. Make sure you use cold water.
- Hang dry or put it in the dryer using a no-heat cycle like air fluff.
How to Wash a Canvas Backpack
How to Clean a Leather Backpack
- Empty the backpack first and remove any excess debris or dust by hand or vacuum cleaner.
- Remove any caked-on stains with a soft toothbrush. Avoid using water as this can further damage leather when not mixed with other cleaning agents.
- For other stains, combine warm water and washing-up liquid. Dab the mixture onto the leather with a clean towel. Wipe away the soapy mixture with a fresh damp towel and let dry.
- If the stain is oil based, a degreaser or dry cornflour can get things started, but you still may need to use the soapy cleaning solution to finish the job.
- Once clean and dry, use a leather conditioner on the exterior or leather sections of the bag to restore it.
Occasionally, leather—and backpacks made from the material—can accumulate mould. If this happens, the backpack will have a distinct odour and look discoloured. To treat the mould, wipe it off first with a wet towel and then do a deep clean with a leather cleaner.
How to Wash a Polyester Backpack
Tips to Hand Wash a Backpack
To hand wash, you'll need a sponge or toothbrush and mild soap. First, make sure you empty all the pockets. Next combine lukewarm water and soap; either rinse the whole backpack or use a sponge to wet specific areas. Double check the care instructions to see if the backpack can be fully submerged in water or if it needs to be spot cleaned only.
Once your backpack is wet and soapy, sponge or brush stubborn areas. Once complete, air dry outside in indirect sunlight—with all compartments still open—for the fastest drying time.
Frequently Asked Questions
What do I do if the backpack still smells after cleaning?
If you notice an odour even after you've washed it, mix white vinegar and water to eliminate the smell.
Fill a spray bottle with equal parts vinegar and water. Spray the backpack and then let it completely dry. As the mixture evaporates, smells will leave with it. To get rid of any residue vinegar smell, clean the backpack in the washing machine or with the hand-washing method mentioned above.
Do backpack zips need to be cleaned?
Yes, but not all the time. Zips only need occasional cleaning. Gently wash zips with a little soap and lukewarm water to remove debris. Make sure you keep pressure light and gentle, as anything more intense may remove any water-resistant coating.