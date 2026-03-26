Tips on Getting Back Into Running After Taking a Long Break

Whether it's been months or even years since you were in a regular running routine, getting back to running isn't easy. Lacing up for that first run can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't need to be that way, says Nike Running Global Head Coach Chris Bennett. "The hardest part is not finishing the first run, it's starting the first run. Once you accept that, everything gets easier".

Coach Bennett is all about dropping the running wisdom, and we're here for it. Here's a list of things—practical and mental—to help you prep for your first run.