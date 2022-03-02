Tips to Get Sweat Stains Out of Hats

It might be tempting to simply toss your sweat-stained baseball cap into the washing machine with the rest of your dirty workout gear, but some experts in the field caution against it.

For example, Whirlpool, a washing-machine manufacturer, suggests hand washing your cap instead of throwing it in the washing machine. That way, you can prevent it from bending and potentially damaging its structure.

However, another key washing-machine manufacturer, Maytag, says that it depends on the type of hat you're trying to wash. For example, those made from cotton, a cotton blend, acrylic or mesh may be sturdy enough to survive the washing machine, especially if you choose a gentle/delicate cycle and wash with cold water.

Pro Tip: Make sure you check the hat's care label for instructions. If you do clean your hat in a washing machine, follow these directions: