How To Ramp Up Your Workout Routine

If you don't monitor progress regularly, you might overlook some of your smaller, less obvious improvements and be tempted to throw in the proverbial gym towel. "Sometimes progress doesn't even seem like it is happening", says Fearon. You might think you've plateaued, but maybe you have more energy, you're jumping higher when you play ball, or you're sleeping more soundly. Those are all wins. Use these two ways to self-assess your victories:

Ask yourself three questions after every workout, says Thompson Rule: What did I do well? What would I do differently? What am I going to do better next time? This, she says, forces you to pull a positive out of every training session while still being honest with yourself about how things are going and how you can tweak your workouts so you can move forward, faster. Repeat your benchmark workout every four to eight weeks to see how your overall fitness is tracking, suggests Rothstein.

You should start to feel your fitness return after a few consecutive weeks, says Thompson Rule. Still, use the first month as a grace period that's all about "integrating your programme back into your life", she says. Finding the gear that makes you feel your best, figuring out a convenient time to work out, and getting comfortable with the fact that you may need to make adjustments to your new routine until you get it right can all help.