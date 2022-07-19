How Tennis Scoring Works, According to Coaches

As far as health benefits go, there's no shortage of reasons to try tennis. A 2017 British Journal of Sports Medicine study noted that racket sports (which include tennis) were associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. And a 2018 Mayo Clinic study found that consistent participation in tennis was associated with improvements in life expectancy.

On the other hand, a potential reason a person might stay away from the sport? It's a game chock-full of unique terms and rules, many of which can be somewhat perplexing for new players, explained Mario Musa, a U.S.P.T.A.-certified tennis instructor and founder of Tennis Racket Ball.

"Tennis scoring can be confusing to newcomers", he said. "But once [a player] understands the basics, it actually becomes quite simple".

Step onto the court with confidence by learning these key tennis-scoring rules.

(Related: Tennis Drills That Can Improve Your Game)