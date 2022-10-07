4 Health Benefits of Beetroot Juice, According to Registered Dietitians

If the beetroot you are using for juice is conventionally grown, make sure you peel them to avoid ingesting pesticides. If they are organic, you can leave the peel on. Regardless, always scrub the beetroot to remove any dirt, then rinse in cold, running water. Then, cut into smaller pieces to facilitate the juicing process.

To retain as many nutrients as possible, use a juicer with the ability to cold press. These models rely on pressure, rather than added heat or oxygen, to extract juice. In contrast, a juicer with a centrifuge—which consists of a spinning blade and mesh screen—will create heat. When heat is introduced to the raw vegetable, it can destroy precious nutrients, Ralutz said.

If you don't have a juicer, place the cut beetroot into a blender and add a bit of water. Juice them, then strain the pulp, Ralutz suggested. Adding a splash of lemon juice adds flavour, plus a bit of Vitamin C.

If you dislike the taste of the juice, consider incorporating it into a smoothie. Or, to save time and keep the carbohydrate count down, try opting for a beetroot juice powder, which you can add to water or smoothies, Largeman-Roth said. She also recommended seeking out a product made from non-GMO beetroot only—and nothing else.