Official Nike Dunk sizing tips

Sneaker trends can be fleeting and styles can go viral instantly, but there is one certainty about sneaker culture: everyone loves the Nike Dunk. Its versatility, classic silhouette and rich history have made it a favourite among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. From its origins as a basketball shoe to its adoption by skateboarders, the Dunk has remained a streetwear icon for decades.

Today, the Dunk's silhouette and balanced colours make it a timeless and essential part of any wardrobe. Before you decide on your next Dunk colourway, learn more about the Dunk's sizing recommendations below.