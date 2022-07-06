The Best Nike Dresses and Skirts for Girls

The Best Nike Dresses and Skirts for Kids
Buying Guide
From casual T-shirt dresses to athletic skirts with built-in shorts, these Nike dresses and skirts are made for school, play and sport.
Nike dresses and skirts are made for girls and other kids with an active lifestyle. The collection offers soft and roomy cotton dresses, sweat-wicking performance skirts and sportswear styles that make a statement for any occasion. Check out the best Nike dresses and skirts for kids of any age.
Best Nike Everyday Dresses and Skirts for Kids
Nike Sportswear apparel is designed for everyday life and movement. These dresses are great for going to school, hanging with friends or heading out on a family outing. Many styles have pockets to store small essentials, and they come in patterns and fabrics (think: tie-dye, velour, tulle) for kids to show off their personalities.
For the youngest kids, Nike offers baby styles that are roomy and soft, come with a nappy covering and have press studs for easy changing.
Best Nike Kids' Dresses and Skirts for Sport
Some kids may opt for sporty skirts or dresses. Nike offers athletic skirts for training, tennis and golf that have built-in shorts and feature Nike Dri-FIT materials, which wick sweat away from the body for faster evaporation. That'll help keep them dry and comfortable all day long.
For example, the NikeCourt Victory Skirt is a blend of high-performance, lightweight polyester and elastane fabrics, and it has room to tuck spare balls under the hem of the inner shorts for convenient storage. The wide waistband offers a secure and comfortable fit.
For young golfers, check out the breathable Nike Club Skirt. It's designed in multiple colour options and is made from a stretchy, recycled fabric with a subtle texture and Nike Dri-FIT Technology. The inner shorts have smooth, flat seams, and the absence of a front seam helps keep them from riding up. The pleats in the skirt allow extra room to move, while a low-profile pocket stores small items. Nike golf skirts provide the comfort kids need to focus on their swing, instead of adjusting their shorts.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do You Style a T-Shirt Dress?
Pair a T-shirt dress with Nike lifestyle sneakers, such as Nike Air Force 1s, Nike Blazers or Nike Air Max 270s. For more Nike kids' footwear recommendations, check out The Best Nike Shoes for Back to School. Also, some may prefer to wear shorts or leggings underneath a T-shirt dress for better coverage.
Does Nike Make Dresses for Teens?
Depending on their age, size and preferences, teens can shop for dresses in Nike older kids' sizing or in Nike women's sizing.
Are Nike Dresses Machine-Washable?
Yes, Nike dresses and skirts are machine-washable. As with any piece of apparel, be sure to check the care instructions on the label before washing.
