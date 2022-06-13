The Best Nike Swimsuits for Kids
Buying Guide
Find a swimsuit for your kid that's comfortable, durable and sun-protective for all-day play at the beach or pool.
When summertime or a warm-weather trip approaches, it's time to make sure the kids in your life have swimsuits that can stand up to swimming lessons, holiday clubs or long days at the beach. For fast-growing kids, last summer's swimwear might be too small.
If you're shopping for new kids' swimsuits this season, check out the best Nike swimsuits for kids. From long-sleeve swimming tops that provide protection from the sun to functional swimming trunks and one pieces, check out the top Nike bathing-suit styles for girls and boys.
The Best Nike Swimsuits for Girls
1.Nike Essential One-Piece Swimsuit
For a classic, functional swimsuit for kids to wear all summer long, opt for the Nike Essential One-Piece Swimsuit. The racerback design and standard bottom coverage make for a worry-free fit—kids will stay comfortable in this suit during all kinds of water activities.
2.Nike Water Dots Two-Piece Swimsuit
This sporty two piece has an asymmetrical top and high-rise bottoms, both featuring a playful design, bright colours and a dot print. The crossback top offers comfort and mobility, which makes it a good fit for swimming lessons, surfing lessons or other water activities for young athletes.
3.Nike Script Logo Midkini
With an ergonomic fit and snug crossback straps on the top, this suit is a great pick for active kids. The midkini (a style that falls between a bikini and a tankini) has a mid-length top and matching bikini bottoms. This suit comes in a variety of colours, all with a bold-script logo on the front.
4.Nike Short-Sleeve Zip Legsuit
For kids who love ripping it up on a boogie board or surfboard, the Nike Short-Sleeve Zip Legsuit is the way to go. With great coverage and a snug fit, a legsuit is a practical style for active water sports. Plus, it provides added skin coverage for better sun protection (just make sure you apply sun cream to any exposed skin).
5.Nike Swoosh Long-Sleeve Hydroguard
For additional sun protection, consider adding a swimming top to the mix. This hydroguard top offers an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 40+ and Nike Dri-FIT Technology that wicks sweat and moisture away from the skin to keep the body cool and dry.
The Best Nike Swimwear for Boys
1.Nike Heather Long-Sleeve Hydroguard
For upper-body protection against ultraviolet rays, the Nike Heather Hydroguard Swimming Top features long sleeves and provides coverage in and out of the water. The top is made from sweat-wicking materials to help keep the body dry and cool during active days in the sunshine.
2.Nike Shark Stripe and Nike Sea Friends Volley Shorts
These swimming trunks have fun, colourful prints. They provide a secure and tailored fit with a stretch waistband, adjustable internal drawcord and built-in mesh briefs. There's even a mesh pocket at the back for easy drainage of stored items. The 8 inch (20cm approx.) inseam falls right above the knee.
3.Nike Heather Half-Sleeve Hydroguard
If the kid in your life prefers shorter sleeves, go for this half-sleeve hydroguard with UPF 40+ fabric. This top features internal neck tape to help prevent chafing while swimming or playing, and the soft Nike Dri-FIT fabric wicks moisture away from the skin for quick drying.
Words by Claire Tak