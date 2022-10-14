The Best Nike Polos for Men

From bold, floral prints to bright colours to sleek, minimal design, Nike lifestyle polos don't sacrifice comfort for style. They have a roomy fit and Nike Dri-FIT Technology to wick away sweat.

Thanks to a blend of cotton and polyester, collars won't curl at the edges, fabric won't pill and the shirt won't lose its shape. With proper cleaning, the Nike lifestyle polo will maintain its like-new look wash after wash.