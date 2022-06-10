5 Budget-Friendly Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers

A well-fitting pair of golf gloves can make the difference between getting a good grip on the club and letting it slip during a swing, blowing a shot or adding a stroke. The soft leather on the palm of a Nike golf glove moulds to the hand, offering a tailored fit, secure grip and lasting durability.

They're designed with perforations and stretchy material zones to optimise breathability and flexibility—keeping hands comfortable during long days on the green.

If the golfer in your life wants to hit the links but the weather isn't cooperating, they may need a pair of Nike cold-weather gloves instead. Plush, water-resistant fleece adds a layer of comfort, while synthetic suede at the palm allows for a sturdy grip, and an overlapping closure at the wrist helps lock in warmth.

