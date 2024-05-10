The best maternity leggings by Nike

Nike's best maternity leggings are the Zenvy (M) and Nike One (M) Collections. These styles offer thoughtfully designed and rigorously user-tested leggings and biker shorts for before, during and (long) after pregnancy.

"The Zenvy (M) leggings were created specifically for women expecting or entering that stage of life. They're built to last the entire journey of motherhood, which is more than just pregnancy", explains Emily Polkow, lead product line manager, Global Apparel, at Nike. "We adapted the classic version to have exterior pockets because we know how important those are for someone who's balancing a lot. We also added a cross-back waistband with a little dip that allows for more stretch and freedom of movement, as well as an ultra-high waistband. The InfinaSoft material has double the amount of stretch of elastane, combined with softness to create the ultimate maternity leggings".

The Nike One (M) leggings also make the list "because they give her the comfort, confidence and flexibility that she needs in order to maintain her active lifestyle through all stages of pregnancy and motherhood", Polkow says. "The material is buttery soft with a matt, peached finish that takes colour and print beautifully so that she can still express her style and individuality. Not to mention, the price point is super affordable".