For episode two of the series, our hosts deep dove into the business of actions and not just words with queer Activist Thami Dish as he spoke about what it means to both teach and learn from young people today, how resistance to the status-quo is seeded in the youth and brings the opportunities for change the world desperately needs.



Watch the episode now and explore their views, experiences and thoughts on what it means to re imagine pride here.



October was the celebration of Johannesburg Pride month in South Africa and Nike held a Be True - In Motion event experience weekend to celebrate Pride in South Africa.



The experience included a variety of wellness games and holistic fitness activities but also had a special edition podcast conversation series in partnership with Cnr Juta & De Beer, hosted by Lwazi Madonsela and Ayabonga.