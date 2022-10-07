Why You Should Diversify Your Skills, According to Author David Epstein

Ask "New York Times" bestselling author and sports-science reporter David Epstein how he feels about 2020 and he'll tell you something like this: It's the kind of unpredictable, or "wicked", environment that leads to growth—if you have the chops to pivot with it. Develop these chops with this episode of "Trained". In it, Epstein vid-chats with host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance and a Nike Performance Council member who trains elite athletes. Epstein explains why a little experience in many things (sports, subjects, skills) beats specialising in one, how success isn't linear or dependent on age, and what we can all ask ourselves to find more fulfilment in our lives, in and out of the gym.