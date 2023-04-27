Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      1. Ρούχα
        2. /
      2. Παντελόνια & Κολάν
        3. /
      3. Κολάν

      Tights & Leggings With Pockets

      Κολάν
      Φύλο 
      (0)
      Γυναίκες
      Παιδικά 
      (0)
      Αγορά ανά προσφορά 
      (0)
      Σε προσφορά 
      (0)
      Αγόρασε ανά τιμή 
      (0)
      Μέγεθος 
      (0)
      Χρώμα 
      (0)
      Αθλήματα 
      (0)
      Επωνυμία 
      (0)
      Τεχνολογία 
      (0)
      Περισσότερα μεγέθη 
      (0)
      Εφαρμογή 
      (0)
      Μήκος 
      (0)
      Μήκος 
      (0)
      Υλικό 
      (0)
      Χαρακτηριστικά 
      (1)
      Τσέπες
      Πλεονεκτήματα 
      (0)
      Εμβληματικό 
      (0)
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Epic Fast
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
      54,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν σε κανονικό μήκος με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν σε κανονικό μήκος με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      99,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους σε κανονικό μήκος με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους σε κανονικό μήκος με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      99,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους 7/8 με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους 7/8 με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      99,99 €
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Γυναικείο κολάν crop μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο
      Nike Fast
      Γυναικείο κολάν crop μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο
      49,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      99,99 €
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους 7/8 για τρέξιμο με σχέδιο
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους 7/8 για τρέξιμο με σχέδιο
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike One Luxe
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike One Luxe
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους
      74,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο σορτς ποδηλασίας μεσαίου ύψους με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες 20 cm
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο σορτς ποδηλασίας μεσαίου ύψους με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες 20 cm
      64,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο κολάν crop μεσαίου ύψους με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο κολάν crop μεσαίου ύψους με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες
      94,99 €
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο 18 cm
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Fast
      Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο 18 cm
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Γυναικείο κολάν crop μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Fast
      Γυναικείο κολάν crop μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο
      49,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 με ήπια στήριξη
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 με ήπια στήριξη
      99,99 €
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Epic Fast
      Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν κάπρι με ήπια στήριξη
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν κάπρι με ήπια στήριξη
      94,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με ήπια στήριξη και κανονικό μήκος
      Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με ήπια στήριξη και κανονικό μήκος
      99,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας με ήπια στήριξη 20 cm
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας με ήπια στήριξη 20 cm
      64,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν crop με ήπια στήριξη
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν crop με ήπια στήριξη
      94,99 €
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Σορτς για μεγάλα αγόρια
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Σορτς για μεγάλα αγόρια
      24,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο κολάν 7/8 μεσαίου ύψους με ήπια στήριξη
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο κολάν 7/8 μεσαίου ύψους με ήπια στήριξη
      99,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο σορτς ποδηλασίας μεσαίου ύψους με ήπια στήριξη 20 cm
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Zenvy
      Γυναικείο σορτς ποδηλασίας μεσαίου ύψους με ήπια στήριξη 20 cm
      64,99 €
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Κολάν 3/4 για μεγάλα αγόρια
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Κολάν 3/4 για μεγάλα αγόρια
      29,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες 20 cm
      Βιώσιμα υλικά
      Nike Go
      Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας με σταθερή στήριξη και τσέπες 20 cm
      64,99 €

      Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

      Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

      Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

      All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.