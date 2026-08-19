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Tights & Leggings With Pockets

(30)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 χωρίς ραφή μπροστά
+1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Universa
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 χωρίς ραφή μπροστά
109,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας χωρίς ραφή μπροστά 13 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Universa
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας χωρίς ραφή μπροστά 13 cm
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Swift
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο εφαρμοστό σορτς για τρέξιμο με τσέπες 10 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Swift
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο εφαρμοστό σορτς για τρέξιμο με τσέπες 10 cm
64,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος χωρίς ραφή μπροστά
+1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Zenvy
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος χωρίς ραφή μπροστά
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν κάπρι
Nike Zenvy
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν κάπρι
89,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας χωρίς ραφή μπροστά 20 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Universa
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας χωρίς ραφή μπροστά 20 cm
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
+1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One Seamless Front
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Σορτς ποδηλασίας Dri-FIT για μεγάλα κορίτσια 13 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Σορτς ποδηλασίας Dri-FIT για μεγάλα κορίτσια 13 cm
27,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας 13 cm
Nike Zenvy
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας 13 cm
59,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Γυναικείο κολάν 66 cm
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Γυναικείο κολάν 66 cm
119,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο εφαρμοστό σορτς για τρέξιμο 10 εκ.
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Tempo
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο εφαρμοστό σορτς για τρέξιμο 10 εκ.
37,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT 15 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Jordan Sport
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT 15 cm
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Jordan Sport
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν Dri-FIT
59,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Ψηλόμεσο κολάν για κορίτσια
Nike Mavn
Ψηλόμεσο κολάν για κορίτσια
74,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 χωρίς ραφή μπροστά
+3
Nike Zenvy
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 χωρίς ραφή μπροστά
99,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Ψηλόμεσο κολάν Dri-FIT για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Ψηλόμεσο κολάν Dri-FIT για μεγάλα κορίτσια
32,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω χωρίς μπροστινή ραφή
Nike Zenvy
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω χωρίς μπροστινή ραφή
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Κολάν Dri-FIT με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω για κορίτσια
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One
Κολάν Dri-FIT με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω για κορίτσια
34,99 €
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray" Ανδρικό κολάν Dri-FIT ADV για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Ανδρικό κολάν Dri-FIT ADV για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο
109,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Miler
Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT
69,99 €
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Ανδρικό κολάν με μήκος 1/2 για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο Dri-FIT ADV
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
ACG Lava Loops
Ανδρικό κολάν με μήκος 1/2 για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο Dri-FIT ADV
84,99 €
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Lunar Ray
Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV
109,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Γυναικείο σορτς τένις Dri-FIT με τσέπες
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
NikeCourt
Γυναικείο σορτς τένις Dri-FIT με τσέπες
44,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike ACG
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm
69,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Κολάν Dri-FIT με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Κολάν Dri-FIT με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV στο 1/2 του μήκους
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike AeroSwift
Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV στο 1/2 του μήκους
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Ανδρικό κολάν
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro Warm
Ανδρικό κολάν
Έκπτωση 20%
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Ανδρικό κολάν fitness Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro
Ανδρικό κολάν fitness Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike ACG
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο 10 cm
69,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Κολάν Dri-FIT με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Κολάν Dri-FIT με μπατζάκια που φαρδαίνουν προς τα κάτω για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV στο 1/2 του μήκους
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike AeroSwift
Ανδρικό κολάν για τρέξιμο Dri-FIT ADV στο 1/2 του μήκους
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Ανδρικό κολάν
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro Warm
Ανδρικό κολάν
Έκπτωση 20%
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Ανδρικό κολάν fitness Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro
Ανδρικό κολάν fitness Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%

Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.

What is the back pocket in leggings for?

The back pocket in leggings is a place to store your essentials, such as your keys or bank card, while you work out. Drop-in pockets are ideal for stuff you may want in a hurry, like your phone. Meanwhile, some leggings have zip-closed pockets that keep valuables secure. In our leggings, you'll find pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband.