Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
£99.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
£32.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
£24.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
£69.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
£59.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£44.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
£34.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£32.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
£54.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
£89.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
£54.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
£39.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Golf Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Golf Shorts
£54.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
£39.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
£49.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£37.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
£37.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£59.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
£22.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
£39.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Zip Cuff Versatile Trousers
£69.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
£99.99

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.