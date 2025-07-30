Nike Woven

Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Men's Running Jacket
Men's Running Jacket
£99.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
£32.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
£24.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
£69.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Versatile Jacket
£59.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£44.99
Jordan Rise Cap
Jordan Rise Cap Adjustable Hat
Sustainable Materials
Adjustable Hat
Adjustable Hat
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Bestseller
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£32.99
Nike Flex Rep
Nike Flex Rep Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Air Max Tn Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Air Max Tn Cap
Liverpool F.C. Rise
Liverpool F.C. Rise Nike Football Trucker Cap
Nike Football Trucker Cap
Nike Football Trucker Cap
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
£54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.