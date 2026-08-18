At Least 20% Recycled Materials

Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
£129.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
£79.99
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Skate Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Skate Shoes
£99.99
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
£144.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
£54.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£54.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
£129.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
£84.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£79.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
£74.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Women's Walking Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Promina
Women's Walking Shoes
£64.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
£99.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
£244.99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
£134.99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
£89.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£79.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
£144.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
£84.99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£79.99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
£144.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
£89.99

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.