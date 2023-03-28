Ladies' golf gifts: power her game
Give her a present she'll love with something from our range of golf gifts for women. From breathable hats with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, to specialist golf shoes that ensure outstanding support and grip—our selection of golf presents for her has plenty of high-performance options.
A successful round of golf starts with the right footwear—making a pair of Nike golf shoes for women an ideal choice for the golf lover in your life. Look out for styles with removable studs, so she can customise her footwear to suit the conditions. Plus, outsoles with integrated traction give optimal grip. And because comfort's key to enjoying time on the links, you'll find soles with Nike's renowned Zoom Air units and React foam for responsive cushioning with a lightweight feel.
Time to treat her to some pro-quality golf clothing? Our range of golf presents for her includes specialist gear that's made for striding out across the course. Our lightweight golf trousers come with added stretch, so they'll enjoy effortless comfort with every movement. Meanwhile, drop-in pockets provide practical storage for balls, gloves and other essentials. For a more tailored silhouette, we have supportive leggings that give a smooth, sleek look.
Because confidence is key to sporting success, a comfortable sports bra makes a practical ladies' golf gift. Explore light-support styles that give good control with plenty of stretch for a barely-there feeling.
The future of our planet needs us all to do our part. Nike's Move to Zero programme has a key aim: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join us in our mission, look out for ladies' golf gifts with the Sustainable Materials tag.