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Women's Blue Tops & T-Shirts

(113)
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
£42.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
£44.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
£32.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
£79.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
£32.99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
£27.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
£42.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top
£74.99
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
£22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
£34.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
£37.99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
£44.99
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
£32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
£74.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
£64.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
£49.99
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
£37.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
£59.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
£37.99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Long-Sleeve Striped Jumper
Jordan Flight
Women's Long-Sleeve Striped Jumper
£79.99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
£34.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
£64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
£37.99
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
£27.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
£32.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
£79.99
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
£69.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
£74.99
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
£64.99
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£134.99
England Strike
England Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£49.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Nike SB
Nike SB Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
Nike SB
Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
£59.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£49.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
£134.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
£69.99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules T-Shirt
Nike Club Rules
T-Shirt
£39.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
£72.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
£64.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
£64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
£37.99
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Atlético Madrid
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
£27.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
£32.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
£79.99
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
£69.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
£74.99
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
F.C. Barcelona Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
£64.99
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£134.99
England Strike
England Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£49.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Nike SB
Nike SB Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
Nike SB
Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
£59.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
£94.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£49.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Jersey
£134.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
£69.99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules T-Shirt
Nike Club Rules
T-Shirt
£39.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
£72.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
£64.99

Blue tops and T-shirts for women: for a cool and comfortable feel

Whether you're training in the gym or running outside, our women's blue tops keep you cool—so you can give your max. Discover midweight designs crafted with peachy-soft materials for comfort at every moment. Looking for something soft and structured? Go for a washed cotton T-shirt. These keep their shape and feel smooth against your skin. We've also got lightweight options made with breathability in mind. Think sleeveless styles with open backs that let moisture escape easily.


Explore blue tops for women in comfortable cuts. Classic T-shirts in loose fits give an airy feel. Looking for something more streamlined? Go with a body-hugging design featuring a soft jacquard elastic band at the hem. It'll stay in place, no matter how hard you're pushing. If flexibility is your top priority, pick a quarter-zip piece that lets you switch up your fit—zip it up to lock in warmth or unzip for extra airflow. Thumbholes extend your coverage, while holding your sleeves in place.


Find women's tops in navy blue that match your intensity. Explore options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you snug and fresh. Plus, check out tops with mesh panels under the arms. These deliver added ventilation where you need it most. You'll also discover designs that have side slits to let you stretch and stride without limitations.


Caring for the environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our women's blue tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.