Women's animal print trainers & shoes: fierce energy for everyday
Whether you're heading to the gym or crushing your commute, our women's animal print shoes will put extra power in your stride. We've got styles with bold prints as well as subtle tonal detailing—so it's easy to find a pair to match your unique style. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, often in a contrasting colour to make an even bigger impact. Springy foam underfoot and flexible materials give you that walking-on-air sensation, while also making sure your trainers feel as good as they look. And thanks to the lightweight construction, there's nothing holding you back from hitting your goals.
Getting ready to run? Pick a pair of women's animal print trainers with Nike Air technology. Pockets of air in the heels compress on impact to give you bespoke cushioning. The result? Each step feels fresh, and your joints are protected as you move. When the intensity rises, shoes with air holes in the uppers allow air to circulate for a breathable feel. Classic lace-up fronts keep your sneakers securely in place when you're on the move. When it's time to kick back, slip-on sandals put you in relaxation mode in no time. Plus, durable fabrics across our collection mean your shoes will stand the test of time, so there's no limit on how far you can push yourself.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's animal print sneakers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.