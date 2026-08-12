  1. Dance
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Older Kids Dance Trousers & Tights

(8)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
£32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
£49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
£22.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Joggers
£37.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
£32.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Trousers
£49.99