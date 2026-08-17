Older Girls Clothing

(582)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
£44.99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
£64.99
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
£49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
£16.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
£19.99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
£37.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set
Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set
£44.99
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Racerback One Piece
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Racerback One Piece
£27.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
£54.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
£114.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
£22.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
£16.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
£44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£24.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
£54.99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
£29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£14.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£32.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
£24.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
£32.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
£44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
£14.99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
£54.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£19.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Football T-Shirt
£16.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
£44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£24.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
£54.99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
£29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
£14.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£32.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£69.99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
£24.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
£32.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
£44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
£14.99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
£54.99