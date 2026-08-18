Yoga Sets & Outfits

Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
£49.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£59.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
£49.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
£84.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£54.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
£84.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
£99.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Trousers
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Tank Top
£49.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£54.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£54.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£59.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
£89.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
£79.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
£39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
£49.99
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
£42.99
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
£42.99
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Convertible Sports Bra
£42.99

Yoga outfit sets: find your flow

Strength-building practices, challenging balances, blissed-out resting poses. Our yoga sets help you stay focused and present. Expect streamlined cuts that let you move freely without distraction. Meanwhile, squatproof weaves ensure maximum confidence. You'll also find discreet pockets with zip-closed fastenings to keep your essentials secure and handy during your practice. Meanwhile, our supportive sports bras hold everything in place, so you can stay focused on your next pose.


Our yoga outfit sets are carefully crafted to suit flowing movements and a mindful pace. We have leggings in gentle-support fabrics so you can clearly see your line and form. Meanwhile, our tops come in a choice of short and long-sleeved styles to suit the season. Heading to hot yoga? Look for light, strappy crop tops and short leggings that provide a barely-there feel. And if you're staying active during your pregnancy, choose maternity apparel that adapts to your changing form.


We craft our yoga sets from top-spec fabrics designed for movement. Take our Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks away sweat from your body so it can dry fast, helping you stay comfortable during challenging asanas and Ashtanga classes. Meanwhile, InfinaSoft weaves feel gentle against your skin—perfect for tranquil, restorative sessions. With added stretch built into the materials, your yoga set will move with you and hold its shape. Look out for matching yoga sets to bring a coordinated finish to your apparel.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join us on our journey? Choose Nike yoga outfits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.