  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Kids' Black Shorts

(84)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£29.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
£22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
£14.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
£22.99
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
£22.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£19.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
£32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
£29.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
£16.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
£37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
£29.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£24.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
£22.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£22.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
£37.99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£39.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
£37.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Younger Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Younger Kids' Shorts
£17.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
£24.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£27.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
£32.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Flower of Friendship Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Flower of Friendship Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£16.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
£34.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£32.99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
£64.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£32.99
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£22.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
£17.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£39.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
£37.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Younger Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Younger Kids' Shorts
£17.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
£24.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£27.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
£32.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Flower of Friendship Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Flower of Friendship Shorts
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£16.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
£34.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£22.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
£22.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
£32.99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
£64.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£32.99
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£22.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
£17.99

Kids' black shorts: made for movement

Ensure they're ready for the next adventure in kids' black shorts that let them move and play in comfort. Find styles in woven and knitted materials, from lightweight mesh to warmer fleece and jersey fabrics—all designed to see them through the seasons. Discover stretchy black bike shorts for kids that can be worn alone or under trousers for confident coverage. Kit them out for the pitch in classic football shorts. Help them master their slam dunk in roomy basketball shorts. Or find versatile styles to see them through playtime, PE lessons and sports days.


They can fine-tune their ball skills in comfort in our black shorts for kids. Think baggy fits that fall to just above the knee, made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep them cool as they play. Stretchy drawstring waistbands ensure shorts fit just right, while on-seam side pockets are ideal for keeping smaller items safe and close. Mesh linings provide ventilation in high-heat areas and help prevent chafing. Meanwhile, materials such as lightweight brushed fleece and French terry feel as smooth and soft as their favourite joggers.


Help them stay cool with loose-fitting black kids' running shorts that sit at their natural waist and drape to a curved hem. You'll find styles with mesh side panels for breathability. When things heat up, sweat's no problem with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It moves moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation, so kids stay dry and comfortable. For a breezy feel, reach for a two-in-one design featuring a lightweight, roomy outer layer combined with a stretchy pair of inner shorts for comfortable coverage.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose kids' black shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.