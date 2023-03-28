USA football kits 2022/2023: support your team
Pledge allegiance to your team with the new USA football kit from Nike. Whether you’re cheering at a home stadium or showing support at an away game, this Nike USA national kit is where it's at.
The new USA football kit from Nike uses high-performance fabrics to keep you playing at your best. You'll stay cool thanks to our innovative Dri-FIT technology—this sweat-wicking fabric is designed to move sweat away from your body as you play, so you can focus on your footwork. Inspired by the pros on the pitch, authentic design details add an unmistakably USA touch. Look for the team crest on the chest alongside the Nike Swoosh.
You’ll find a mix of shorts and shirts in the USA kit—wear as separates for a relaxed look in the stands, or coordinate your pieces to show your team pride. Plus, you can switch up your look on the pitch with different silhouettes from the USA national kit. Choose standard fits for a relaxed shape, or opt for slim styles to try a more tailored fit.
The USA kit is crafted with comfort in mind, but with care for the planet, too. We’re proud that much of the club’s kit is part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative. Check out shirts crafted from recycled polyester fibres—great for the planet and the pitch.
For little fans, Nike’s USA kit delivers the same innovative design and distinctive details. Like our adult collection, football shirts for mini champions have sweat-wicking technology to keep kids cool and focused. Help them pick out a shirt to rep their favourite team, then add their go-to, Swoosh-stamped football boots. Now, they’re ready to smash it.