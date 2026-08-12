Equipment for running in winter: tackle cold conditions
Chilly weather is no match for your workouts with our winter running equipment. Whether you're hitting the streets or taking to the trail, we've got everything you need to smash your goals. You can keep your hands cosy when you slip on a pair of our heat-locking gloves. The lightweight fabric works to trap your natural body heat, so you stay warm without extra bulk. Touchscreen-compatible fingers and a textured palm grip mean you can use your device without missing a step. Look out for pairs that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. The innovative design wicks sweat away from your skin and onto the material, so it can evaporate faster. The result? You stay comfortable from the first mile to the fiftieth.
Training outdoors doesn't mean you need to be exposed to harsh weather. Our equipment for running in winter helps to keep wind and rain at bay, so you stay warm and comfortable. We're talking about high-rise socks that protect your ankles, and slip-on sleeves ideal for layering under your top. In the chilliest conditions, reach for a neck warmer made with Nike Therma-FIT technology. It helps manage your body's natural heat so that you stay the perfect temperature as you move. Meanwhile, water-resistant fabrics and flat seams help stop moisture in its tracks.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose winter running accessories with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.