Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Nike Soccer Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

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Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
£79.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
This Tottenham Hotspur hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Light Blue/White
- Style: IO3472-451
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
£79.99
This Tottenham Hotspur hoodie is made with midweight brushed fleece that feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside. Its standard fit feels relaxed through the body.
Product Details
- Hood with drawcord
- Separated pouch pocket
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Panels: 100% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/Light Blue/White
- Style: IO3472-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Tottenham Hotspur City Side
£79.99